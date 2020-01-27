The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Something is wrong with Sally

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap promise that a friend shows up when she is needed.

Sally (Courtney Hope) has been stressed lately. She was told that things with the fashion showdown may not work out because her designs aren’t up to par.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were less than pleased with the work, telling her that none of the designs were worth salvaging. After spending hours upon hours on them, Sally felt defeated.

Wyatt attempts to break up with Sally

Once more, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has decided to dump the red-headed beauty for the blonde vixen, Flo (Katrina Bowden). While Sally wasn’t ready to give up and brushed off his attempt to end things, he is certain that he no longer wants to be with her.

In the coming episodes, Sally will visit Flo at her apartment. She is going to get more than she bargained for, especially when she realizes that Wyatt will never love her like he loves his high school sweetheart.

Flo has always remained hopeful that she would reconnect with the love of her life, even when she learned he had asked Sally to marry him.

Will Sally die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Something isn’t right where Sally is concerned. Unfortunately, the news doesn’t look good. Speculation has been swirling for weeks that Sally is ill and will be the beloved character who dies on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie (Heather Tom) will be there for Sally. She is going to show up for her friend and sit with her when the doctor reads the results.

This puts her in a tough position because Katie knows Wyatt still cares about Sally, but she is asked not to tell him what is going on. The red-headed fashion designer doesn’t want pity or attention from him because of what is happening in her life.

While it is unclear what the diagnosis for Sally will be, it looks serious. If this is setting her up to be killed off with sweeps coming up, it would be a perfect time.

Sally hasn’t been given lead storylines, and without being paired with Wyatt, there isn’t a place for her anymore. Her exit has not been confirmed, but if she chooses to leave or was written off, it wouldn’t be shocking.

Due to the impeachment trial, The Bold and the Beautiful episodes have been delayed. The preview was pegged for the upcoming week, but that could change if the trial proceeds. In that case, CBS will likely air the episodes when the trial is over.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.