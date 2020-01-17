The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Quinn’s anger grows and Steffy wants to speak up

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise that the tensions are rising, and one ignited feud will continue to grow as gasoline is poured onto the fire.

Things with Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have fizzled out despite the marriage proposal he offered, and she accepted. With Flo (Katrina Bowden) back in the picture, it is clear that she is going to be the one who gets the guy.

Make no mistake, Sally is going to have some words with Flo.

Sally isn’t going to let Wyatt go easily, especially with what is happening in her life right now. She will talk to Katie (Heather Tom) about what is going on, looking to confide in someone who has been in a similar situation.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is probably not the woman you would want to be up against. Not only is she married to Eric (John McCook), but she is also a little on the unstable side.

When she overheard Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) trying to sabotage her marriage, she went into a tailspin. It is game on, and Quinn won’t stop until she wins.

Unfortunately, Eric is going to side with Brooke and ask Quinn to have Shauna (Denise Richards) leave. This is going to add more aggression to the feelings she is having.

Quinn is going to let her husband and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she has no intention of backing down from Brooke. This is going to intensify before it explodes, and when it does, look out!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is going to get a little bit of what he has been waiting for when he comforts Hope (Annika Noelle) as she grieves her split from Liam (Scott Clifton).

A wrench may be thrown into his way if Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) has her way. She wants to come clean about what happened when she kissed Liam, but Thomas is going to do everything he can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.