The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Flo returns as Katrina Bowden celebrates a year on the CBS soap

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will be seeing more of Flo in the coming weeks. Katrina Bowden is back from her break, and there is more story to tell.

It has been a whole year since viewers were introduced to Flo. She played a big role in the baby swap, though it was unclear how long she would be sticking around. Katrina Bowden just celebrated one year on The Bold and the Beautiful and it looks like she will a fixture for a while to come.

Currently, Flo hasn’t been seen on-screen since she underwent kidney donation. She stepped up to help her Aunt Katie (Heather Tom) when no one else could. That was the perfect time for Katrina Bowden to take time off and film a movie in Australia. Things have wrapped up and word on the street is that she will be back soon.

When The Bold and the Beautiful tied Flo to a legacy family by way of making her Storm Logan’s (William deVry) daughter. What was thought to be a small role in the baby swap turned into much more!

Katrina Bowden talked about her decision to sign the year-long contract with CBS Soaps In Depth. At first, she was hesitant.

Her storyline moving forward is a bit up in the air. She did get to right things with Wyatt (Darin Brooks), which has caused some stir among Wally fans. He is set to marry Sally (Courtney Hope), or at least that is the plan. With Flo coming back, it might be another love triangle situation and that could get messy.

After a year of Katrina Bowden as Flo, some The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have warmed up to her. She played a huge role in the baby swap but her gift of life given to Katie was able to showcase the good intentions she has in her heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.