The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn and Shauna team up against Brooke

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The new Bold and the Beautiful preview teases a big confrontation that will happen next week. Accusations and hands fly as relationships are put to the absolute test.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t going to sit back and let Shauna (Denise Richards) steal her husband. She knows that the Las Vegas native is after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

The relationship between Bridge is still rocky. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) continues to come between them, but after seeing them share a passionate moment on Friday, it looks like a reconciliation is possible.

Shauna isn’t going to stop fighting for Ridge. She is going to enlist the help of Quinn (Rena Sofer). The two will go toe-to-toe with Brooke. When Shauna claps back after she is verbally assaulted, the Logan woman slaps her.

Adding fuel to the fire, Flo (Katrina Bowden) will be back. She has been written as recovering from the kidney donation, but the actress took a six-week hiatus to film a movie. Flo is just another reminder of what happened to baby Beth for almost everyone in town. Will she side with Shauna or will she be on Brooke’s side?

Next week will see more of the other characters from The Bold and the Beautiful. It won’t all focus on Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), or Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood). With some more diversity on the horizon, fans are anxious to see what happens next.

While the divorce papers from Brooke and Ridge haven’t been filed, they have been living apart. His involvement with Shauna happened quickly, leading her to develop feelings for him. The pursuit of Ridge is going to be intense, especially now that hands are being thrown.

Will Ridge reconcile with Brooke, or will he decide to expand on his situation with Shauna?

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.