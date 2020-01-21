Is Sally going to die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a beloved character will meet their demise. Plenty of names have been tossed around, but given the recent spoilers, it looks like it may be someone who has been flying under the radar.

Spoilers for this week on The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) will be confiding in Katie (Heather Tom). It looks like things haven’t been right with her, and she may decide to find out why. Will there be an illness diagnosed?

Things at Forrester aren’t going well for Sally. She has been slaving over the designs, and none of them are up to par with what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) expect.

That, coupled with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) pulling away, leaves Sally in a bad spot.

As far as her relationship goes, Sally isn’t ready to lie down and let Flo (Katrina Bowden) take her man again. She brushed Wyatt off when he attempted to break up with her, leaving things hanging in the balance.

Katie is going to stick her neck out for Sally and talk to Wyatt about things. She will reiterate that the Spectra girl is a survivor. What is she surviving? Is it the breakup between her and Wyatt? Or is Sally facing a medical crisis the show has yet to reveal?

Other names that have been tossed around are Eric (John McCook), Pam (Alley Mills), or even Charlie (Dick Christie). While it is possible, the likely bet is Sally being killed off The Bold and the Beautiful.

Courtney Hope has not discussed a possible exit yet. That won’t happen until it is confirmed that Sally is exiting The Bold and the Beautiful or until she is dead on the show.

She has not appeared much over the last year, leading some fans to believe her time has come to an end.

To see how this all plays out and find out which character will meet their demise, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.