The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam is on to Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful is going down a dark path. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has flown off the deep end, and he is intending to take Liam (Scott Clifton) down with him.

All of this is in a quest to win back Hope (Annika Noelle). He had his eyes set on her since returning to town following Caroline’s (Linsey Godfrey) death. With Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) being used as a pawn in his sick game, how could he lose?

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful cliffhanger featured Thomas dropping a drug in Liam’s drink while he was not paying attention. This prompted viewers to speculate about the fate of Scott Clifton as Liam as Thomas said, “Goodbye Liam.”

In a new video spoiler, The Bold and the Beautiful reveals that Liam may be smarter than anyone gives him credit for. He appears to be catching on to Thomas’ plan and even tries to warn Hope.

She is so stricken with grief over the loss of Beth, she has no clue that what her ex-husband is telling her is spot on.

Thomas hopes that Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will reconcile, leaving Hope for him and him alone. His fixation on her has come off as creepy on several occasions, and with Liam sniffing around and getting closer to the truth, it is likely he will be even more desperate.

Something happened to Thomas to make him snap and his return to Los Angeles has proven dangerous as Emma (Nia Sioux) is already dead.

Will there be another casualty in this never-ending game of cat and mouse?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.