The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sally’s diagnosis is exposed and Wyatt and Flo reconnect

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease another tumultuous road ahead. Grudges and plots are kicking into high gear as February sweeps finally get going.

With the Logans and Forresters at odds where the women are concerned, things are incredibly uncomfortable for the men. Romance is budding, and one couple will make a surprising decision.

Wyatt and Flo move quickly

Even though they have known one another since high school, Wyatt (Darrin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) aren’t ready to walk down the aisle quite yet.

That isn’t going to stop Quinn (Rena Sofer) from insisting that they hurry to the altar. With rumors of a big step happening, it is possible they could become engaged next week.

Sally (Courtney Hope) didn’t take the news of Wyatt wanting to end things well. She hasn’t been herself lately, and he is concerned about her. Sally wants her diagnosis to remain a secret because she doesn’t want sympathy from Wyatt.

Katie (Heather Tom) is going to slip up next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, telling Wyatt about what is going on with Sally. With everything going on, the designer turned to a friend, and now, that friend is going to betray her trust.

Will Wyatt reconsider his decision once he finds out what is happening with Sally?

Thomas is still after Hope

In the storyline that never dies, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be called out about his life choices. Vinny (Joe LoCicero) is going to question his friend about his intentions with both Hope (Annika Noelle) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

He is going to gift Zoe something incredible, leading to some possible jealous feelings from Hope. After he declared his feelings for her were still there, the Logan girl will have to choose whether to reunite with him or let him go for good.

There will be a dinner scheduled at the Forrester home, and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) will be front and center. Is Thomas going to use his son to help get back at Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)?

At this point, nothing will surprise viewers anymore when it comes to his use of Douglas.

Things are going to be more complicated than ever on The Bold and the Beautiful. With Sally’s life hanging in the balance and Thomas playing a dangerous game, there is potential for disaster.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.