The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Quinn goes to the dark side and Steam heats up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise more will happen as the Forrester women go to war, and once a line is crossed, there is no turning back.

Viewers have been in limbo where The Bold and the Beautiful is concerned. The preemptions have affected several shows, and just as they were beginning to air on the west coast, they were interrupted again.

Things in Los Angeles may be moving slowly, but what’s to come has been promised to be worth the wait.

Quinn will not back down where Brooke is concerned

It is going to be a messy fight where Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are concerned. Eric (John McCook) just revealed that he needs Shauna (Denise Richards) to leave to make peace with Brooke. Of course, that isn’t going over well.

Quinn will be moving over to the dark side, and The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know what that means. She will get an offer from Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to team up, but will she take it?

Wyatt grows concerned about Sally

Sally (Courtney Hope) knows that something isn’t right. She hasn’t been herself lately, and when she gets checked, the diagnosis will be shocking.

Katie (Heather Tom) will be there for the designer, but when she is asked not to tell Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about what is going on, she may falter.

Wyatt has decided to reunite with Flo (Katrina Bowden). This reunion means he has to break it off with Sally. He expressed his guilt with Liam (Scott Clifton), but when Wyatt catches wind that Sally has been off and that several people have noticed it, he begins to worry.

Will Sally’s diagnosis help Wyatt change his mind about abandoning her and moving right back into a relationship with Flo? If Quinn has anything to say about it, her son will be marrying his high school sweetheart immediately.

Steam heats up

With all of the time that Liam and Steffy (Jaqueline Mac Innes Wood) are spending together, their chemistry is more intense than ever. Thomas put this into motion, and even though he is still very much keeping Zoe (Kiara Barnes) by his side, Hope (Annika Noelle) is who he wants.

Everything appears to be going as planned as long as Steffy stays quiet. Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke is going to insist that Thomas is the reason Liam and Hope split when she talks to him, but Liam continues to tell her it is all his fault.

How will the rest of the week play out? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.