How to watch The Bold and the Beautiful if it is preempted

The Bold and the Beautiful has been preempted since last Monday. With the ongoing impeachment trial, fans have been wondering when their favorite soap would return to the air.

When viewers last saw The Bold and the Beautiful, Sally (Courtney Hope) was trying to entice Wyatt (Darin Wyatt) by having him meet her while she was dressed in sexy lingerie.

That didn’t thwart his attempt to try and break up with her. Sally isn’t going to let go that easy, and they tabled the conversation.

How can you watch today’s The Bold and the Beautiful?

A new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired today for viewers on the west coast. The impeachment trial preempted all of the other time zones, meaning fans will have to find an alternative way to watch their CBS soap.

Scott Clifton did a video for The Bold and the Beautiful today, sharing with viewers how they could watch the new episode. In case your area was preempted with the impeachment trial, heading over to the CBS app will allow you to view the episode you missed.

This was the first one to air since the trial began last Tuesday, and it will pick up with Sally visiting Flo (Katrina Bowden) at her apartment. She wants answers, and going to the source will be the only way to get them.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful resume airing as usual?

At this point, it is unclear when The Bold and the Beautiful will begin airing in the regular timeslot. Since it aired on the west coast today, there is likely hope that at some point this week, it will start airing again regularly.

Right now, both CBS soaps have been affected. The Young and the Restless has been able to air partial episodes on east coast time, and when they are preempted, fans are instructed to go to the app or website to watch the remaining moments of the show.

Days of our Lives has been airing on their current schedule, making all episodes available on the app or on demand.

General Hospital has been suspended indefinitely until the trial is over and has been airing encore episodes if the trial ends early for the west coast viewers.

There are a lot of things happening on The Bold and the Beautiful. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be going to war, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) makes headway with Hope (Annika Noelle), and Sally gets some health-related news.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.