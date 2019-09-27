The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie needs a kidney and Thomas plots

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. As the Forresters and Logans slide from one crisis into another, there is still plenty of damage leftover from the baby swap.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has a trick up his sleeve. While he fooled Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) while he was in the hospital and said all the right things, the maniacal monster is still there. Look for him to have a plan to make sure the Logan women are removed from the picture.

Shauna (Denise Richards) is still hot on Ridge. She has been obsessing over him much to Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) dismay. While nothing has been confirmed, it looks like a Shauna/Ridge hookup is soon. After all, he is still battling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Thomas and where he will live and work.

There will be a new face on The Bold and the Beautiful as Tisha Campbell-Martin joins the cast as the doctor who will be tending to Katie (Heather Tom). A kidney transplant is the only thing that is going to keep her alive. This is where the road to redemption begins for Flo, and it may also help Shauna get in the door and closer to Ridge.

Look for tensions at Forrester to escalate as the Forresters versus Logans very much becomes the reality. The baby swap drama damaged a lot of people who were innocent in the fiasco, and now they must all adjust to cohabitation among themselves and all of the feelings that will go along with that.

As several cast members return, there is still a lot to work out on The Bold and the Beautiful. Between Thomas’ crazy idea and the Logan women unwilling to forgive anyone who had a part in Hope (Annika Noelle) being away from her daughter, it will take a while for things to even out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.