The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Shauna wants Ridge and Wyatt is confused

The Bold and the Beautiful video tease for next week sees Bridge and Wally get hit right in the heart. It has been an emotional week in Los Angeles for many people and with Flo (Katrina Bowden) being released without consequences, things aren’t going to end well.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) did the unthinkable to save Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Instead of allowing everyone to pay for their role in Beth being kept from Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton), Thomas and Flo will walk without anything happening to them, thanks to Ridge. He allowed the immunity deal to go through, and now, everything is chaos in his life.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants nothing to do with Thomas. She wants him out of the house and far away from Hope. Ridge isn’t letting that happen, and after a fight with her over the situation, he finds himself in a bad place. Shauna (Denise Richards) is indebted to him for allowing her daughter to have her freedom and coincidentally ran into him at the bar.

Cliffhanger Friday revealed Shauna putting Ridge to bed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that her feelings of gratitude spill over into desire. She will confide in Flo about Ridge and her daughter is the voice of reason. Remember, Ridge is Brooke’s husband, and she isn’t going to take kindly when she finds out why he didn’t come home. Will he tell her the truth?

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is caught between Sally (Courtney Hope) and Flo. She is trying to explain how sorry she is to him and with their history, it wouldn’t be shocking if a rekindling happens. They were high school sweethearts and after the information she revealed about Beth and her part, Wyatt was done. He returned to Sally with the truth and even attempted to reconcile with her. She put the brakes on for a minute, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she is ready to move forward with him. Will Wyatt choose Sally or Flo?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.