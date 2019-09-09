Denise Richards on The Bold and the Beautiful: How long will she stick around?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans seem to be seeing a lot of Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) mom recently. She was sucked into the baby drama when she visited her daughter. Not only did she find out what secret Flo was keeping, but she also reconnected with an old friend.

Denise Richards was cast in the role of Shauna last spring and officially debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful April 4. Now, she is visiting her daughter in jail and has essentially lost the support of her oldest friend, Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Viewers may also recognize Denise Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She joined the Bravo show last season and is set to return for the upcoming season as well. Richards was married to Charlie Sheen at one point and shares two daughters with him. Between her soap role and her reality television role, she is one busy lady.

At this point, it is unclear how long Denise Richards will be on The Bold and the Beautiful. If spoilers are accurate, Flo is likely to be getting out of jail. There is also speculation that Shauna could have a hot and steamy hookup with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) following the news that he helped her daughter get released. Of course, he only did it to save Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) skin.

Casting Denise Richards in the role of Shauna was a perfect fit. She looks young enough to have been a teenage mom and her connection to Quinn gives both characters a similar backstory. Adding the conflict of possible sleeping with Ridge is just the icing on the cake. Flo is a Logan woman and now, her mom is messing with Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) husband.

Things are going to get more complicated in the upcoming weeks as November sweeps is on the horizon. Denise Richards is likely sticking around The Bold and the Beautiful for the foreseeable future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.