The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bridge is crumbling as Shauna waits in the wings

The Bold and the Beautiful has viewers tuned in for a wild ride. Cliffhanger Friday was pushed over until Monday due to preemption, and things are getting complicated in Los Angeles.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has found herself lying for Hope (Annika Noelle) after she confessed to her that she killed Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). This is a slippery slope, because last week, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw him fall into a vat of acid and presumably perish before their eyes.

This past week, it was revealed that Thomas may not have died. It is assumed that the vat was made to be filled with water and not acid when the Forrester man tumbled over the railing and plunged into it. Also, there was that man in the hazmat suit when Hope went back to look for his body which has been assumed to be Thomas.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is worried about his son and has a conversation with Brooke next week. Things don’t go well, and the two fight. Ridge believes that their marriage is over, and she doesn’t want to believe it. Brooke will lie to him about what happened to Thomas to protect Hope.

Meanwhile, Shauna (Denise Richards) is waiting with open arms. She has been playing all of her cards right, and now that Ridge will need a shoulder, things should be heating up between these two. Flo (Katrina Bowden) is off-screen for a while, so Shauna has plenty of time to work on things with the Forrester man of her dreams.

Thomas is allegedly planning to stick it to both the Logan women and that may all play into November sweeps going forward. When he pops back up, no one will know what to say or do and the truth about what Brooke and Hope tried to cover up will be revealed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.