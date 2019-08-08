Is Roger Howarth leaving General Hospital in 2019?

General Hospital has finally done some moving forward with the Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) storyline. It has been a long and drawn-out process filled with twists and turns that viewers didn’t see coming. Now, the flash drive and the memory transfer parts have come full circle.

Franco (Roger Howarth) had a bizarre encounter with Chelsea (Jen Ray) the psychic. She told him “not to take the drive” and then changed it to “take the drive.” It looks like it was a hint regarding the flash drive. He walked in on Shiloh and Dr. Cabot (Time Winters) with Cam (William Lipton) and now viewers are wondering if Franco will leave General Hospital.

At this point, it looks like Franco won’t be leaving General Hospital. There has been no announcement about Roger Howarth leaving the ABC soap at all. While General Hospital doesn’t comment on stars’ contracts, there is usually some hint that there will be an upcoming exit or a statement made by the actors themselves.

The bigger question might be whether Franco will ever come back to General Hospital. He has offered to step in for the memory transfer if they let Cam go. This would save his wife’s son and it would wipe away all of his memories of the horrible childhood he endured and the various crimes he committed. It is a fresh start, but he would wake up as Drew (Billy Miller) instead. All of the memories would be before his time in Port Charles, leaving him very out of place.

Billy Miller confirmed his exit from General Hospital just a few days ago. Could this be in response to the memory transfer? Will Drew leave town following what happens with Franco? There are more questions than answers at this point, though it is likely everything will tie together at the end.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.