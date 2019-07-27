Who plays Chelsea on General Hospital? Jen Ray joins GH

General Hospital viewers saw that there’s a new psychic in town! Because you can never have enough supernatural guidance, a second psychic has landed in Port Charles, and this time she’s focused on someone new.

Jen Ray is playing psychic Chelsea Lambas. Fans know that the first psychic wasn’t too pleasing for Ava (Maura West), so perhaps this new one will have better beyond the grave connections?

Sibley Gamble (Veronica Cartwright) was summoned by Ava to try and make contact with her dead daughter, Kiki (Hayley Erin), but unfortunately, her spirit was none too pleased with the long-distance calling. It looks like Ava is done with Sibley, but she could have some business to conduct with Chelsea.

In the meantime, Chelsea has already gotten busy proclaiming and pronouncing. She debuted Friday, July 26 and said something that Franco (Roger Howarth) might want to think twice about.

Before coming to General Hospital, Ray played Nancy Donahue on The Middle. Her other credits include Gilmore Girls, Big Love, True Blood, and The New Normal.

Will Chelsea bring Ava better reception to the afterlife, or will she play a crucial role in Franco’s life? There are a few other characters that Chelsea may be able to help.

Perhaps she could look into her crystal ball and tell Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) if she should go for a good guy this time around and give Dr. Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan) a try?

Could Chelsea help Nina (Cynthia Watros) figure out that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is a fake? Maybe she could tell Finn (Micahel Easton) that he and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) have a child who didn’t die!

Maybe she could help Stella (Vernee Watson) find that mysterious relative of hers?

Then again she might be able to help Lulu (Emme Rylan) by urging her to move on from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and on to Dustin (Mark Lawson).

There are so many secrets and lies in Port Charles so Chelsea has her work cut out for herself!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.