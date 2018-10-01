Is E.J. coming back to Days of our Lives?

On Days of our Lives, loyal fans are holding out hope against hope that E.J. DiMera is alive. What, Elvis is alive? Where have I heard that before?!

Well, this rumor is more than just speculation as far as E.J. and Sami (Alison Sweeney) are concerned. Fans saw for themselves as Sami opened a hospital door and gasped when she saw a person in a bed hooked up to a ventilator.

She was on a mission to find her MIA hubby, and whoever was in that bed gave her a startled reaction. Was it E.J.? And even if it wasn’t him, could E.J. be coming back to Days of our Lives?

There is no shortage of speculation about the need for another DiMera in the house. Right now, Kristen is back and running amok, so who’s to say that E.J. isn’t on the horizon?

I’m glad you asked! Because explosive show spoilers reveal that Kristen is hiding more than she is admitting to!

Spoiler Alert — On Friday, the blonde and devious Kristen will be seen taking care of a mystery patient. Could this be her beloved younger brother, Elvis Jr.?

There’s no reason to not think this spectacular idea is spot on, what with both Kristen and E.J.’s mom currently hanging out in Salem. Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) is bunking at the Kiriakis mansion, albeit in plain sight, unlike Kristen. Poor Susan falls prey to any little deception, and it isn’t hard to believe that Kristen could be playing her.

Kristen is surely playing Sami. She has her believing that E.J. is alive, something heartbroken, but hopeful Sami is determined to prove. Will she discover the happy truth that her one and only is just steps away from her, and waiting for her magical kiss to reawaken the prince?

Be sure to tune in this week and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.