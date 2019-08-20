General Hospital spoilers: Hayley Erin reprises role of Kiki Jerome

Fans of General Hospital’s late great Kiki Jerome, played by Hayley Erin, are in luck as this week there is another sighting of her ghost-spirit-apparition-thingy.

Ava (Maura West) once again summon the poor dead girl even though she has been told by two different psychics that her daughter does not want to be disturbed, especially by her lying, cheating mother. Both Sibley (Veronica Cartwright) and Chelsea (Jen Ray) have made it clear that Kiki does not want to mend fences. What part of no doesn’t Ava understand?

Then again, maybe this time the estranged mother-daughter duo may make their peace and bury the hatchet once and for all.

You’ll recall that Kiki was murdered last November by Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). Ava was dating the psycho and madly in love thus oblivious to his deadly tendencies.

You can’t blame Kiki for thinking her mom should have known better. If they do makeup, Ava may be able to move on, perhaps with a new love interest! Wouldn’t it be great to see her paired with Michael E. Knight, who will be joining the soap? The former All My Children star is set to debut in an unnamed role, so it’s entirely plausible that he could be someone from Ava’s past.

At the moment Ava has nothing to do except for make peace with Kiki. She is an esteemed art dealer and gallery owner, not to mention a past mobstress. West is a fantastic actress and her talents would be better served by returning her to the front burner.

Like Knight, she has a stellar soap past, and fans always love to see past daytime stars play opposite each other in present storylines. What do you think, will Ava finally be forgiven by Kiki, allowing her to move on to a meatier story?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.