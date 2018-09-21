General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ryan goes rogue, Griffin pays for his sins, Michael blows up

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes and beyond of ABC’s soaptastic sudser promise thrills and chills galore as your favorite characters face unexpected danger, romance, and spine-chilling thrills. And, not necessarily in that order! Time’s a wasting GH fans, let’s delve into all the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Peter (Wes Ramsey) continues to pine over Maxie (Kirsten Storms) while her loved ones warn her away from the bad guy. We all know that Maxie has a mind of her own, however, so the road to Peter’s redemption may be about to begin as he and Maxie continue to bump into each other.

Now that Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have been taking tentative baby steps to get their estranged relationship back on track, it’s time for a big old complication to appear in the form of daddy dearest! Gregory Chase (James Read) is back and the boys are gobsmacked to hear the bombshell he drops on them!

Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is a tenacious D.A. and since her latest case involves Sonny (Maurice Benard), she’s more than anxious to solve it and nail him in the process. Fans know with 99% certainty that Sonny killed her dad back in the day. Spoilers tease that next week she has a huge hunch. Is she ready to put Sonny in jail already?

Speaking of the Corinthos family, Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) have a rare blowup. What causes Michael to lose it with his mom? Be sure to tune in and find out because you will not want to miss the Emmy-reel acting that goes down in this heated scene!

Spoilers reveal that Michael will not be all alone for long. A bromance is in the air as he and Chase strike up a friendship.

More spectacular Port Charles fireworks on tap when Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) agree to have a lady-like meet up. Uh oh, you know where this is going! Someone alert Curtis (Donnell Turner), stat!

Griffin (Matt Cohen) played with fire, and now he’s about to get burned. Make that torched! From the very beginning, the whole pious, self-righteous Father/Doctor routine was fishy, to say the least, and now his latest stunt of having revenge sex with his girlfriend’s daughter proves he’s a shady guy at heart. At least that’s what someone with lots of power thinks. Next week. Griffin will pay for his sins!

Jason (Steve Burton) will come clean with someone next week, could that someone be Sam (Kelly Monaco)? JaSam fans are getting mighty impatient waiting for their big reunion to take place, could this be the week it finally happens? Spoilers reveal that Jason fesses up to something significant, and what in the world is more significant to Stone Cold than his love for Fair Samantha?!

Finally, let’s not forget that wolf in sheep’s clothing, Ryan aka Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). It won’t be long before Laura (Genie Francis) returns to town, but until then, Ryan is walking a fine line trying to keep his fake twin act together. He fooled Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Franco (Roger Howarth) this week, but coming up he will have a whale of a time trying to fool his next victim! Who is it? Tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.