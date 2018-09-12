General Hospital spoilers: Genie Francis is back!

General Hospital fans will be pleased to hear the good news that veteran actress Genie Francis has returned to the set and is taping scenes as Port Charles’ legendary Laura Spencer Collins. Her first appearance will be at the beginning of October.

Francis arrived on the General Hospital set yesterday and tweeted about her excitement to be back where it all began for her more than 40 years ago as a brilliant young actress. Her dressing room was adorned with flowers and balloons and she posted a pic with a huge smile on her face.

Look at the beautiful flowers and balloons that were in my dressing room when I returned to work at @GeneralHospital! A special thank u to the #GenieIsGH fans! #GH pic.twitter.com/6cBhNVAUnN — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) September 11, 2018

Fans were astounded back in January when it was announced that Francis was no longer on contract and immediately launched a campaign to bring back the iconic actress.

Pain turned to pleasure this summer when Francis announced that she had signed a new contract, and hinted that it was a lengthy one.

Executive producer Frank Valentini recently tweeted a tantalizing tease about what the soap has in store for Francis.

I’m really excited for @GenieFrancis to be rejoining the cast. We have an amazing story for her. Stay tuned. #GH55 @GeneralHospital https://t.co/fHYZzoLDWF — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) July 31, 2018

So, what might we expect story-wise once Laura hits our screens? The last time we saw the blonde beauty and newlywed, she hastily dashed her run for mayor to fly to Europe to tend to her ailing grandson, Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel).

But now her brand new husband is locked in a mental institution against his will! During a visit, Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) presumed dead evil twin, Ryan Chamberlain (also Jon Lindstrom) wrangled out of his straitjacket, conked him on the head, and is now impersonating the good doc!

Let’s hope Laura returns in time to save the day!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.