What happened to Georgie Jones on General Hospital: Is Felicia in danger from her kidnapper?

Georgie Jones (Lindze Letherman) had a short and tragic life on General Hospital, including having a heart transplant that once saved her life. But that was before she was terrorized by a crazed serial killer, who now happens to be on the loose again and headed back to Port Charles!

Fans are on the edge of their seats wondering if he will now hunt down her mom Felicia and terrorize her, too?

Georgie was the daughter of legendary soap couple Frisco (Jack Wagner) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner), born in 1995. Her paternity was in doubt at first, with Mac (John J. York) and Frisco tied for the honor.

In the end a DNA test proved that Frisco was the dad, but he’s been absent most of her life, with Mac being her “real” dad.

When she was a baby, Georgie was kidnapped by brutal serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). Hating Georgie’s name, he changed it to the more girly sounding “Celeste.” Some fans may remember the hilarious “conversation” that the crazed man had with baby Georgie, as she was strapped into the back seat of his getaway car, asking her what kind of mom names a little girl Georgie!

Georgie was eventually rescued from the clutches of the evil-doer, who just so happened to be Felicia’s boyfriend at the time. All these years Ryan was presumed dead in a grisly fire, but we’ll get to that in a minute. Spoiler Alert: Ryan’s death was a serious case of fake news!

Then in 2007 GH introduced the Text Message Killer storyline and teenage Georgie was fated to fall victim to another insane killer!

The Killer was on an unabated murder spree and everyone in town wanted to find him before he struck, (and texted!) again. But it was too late, and Georgie received a fatal text that ironically was meant for her sister Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Following up on the text, Georgie went to the park where the Killer killed her instead of Maxie.

Which brings us to the present day with Ryan being alive and well, and having escaped from a mental institution his brother Kevin had him locked away in.

Last week’s cliffhanger saw Ryan conk Kevin over the head and make a mad dash to freedom. It’s only a matter of time before he shows up to make Felicia’s life a living nightmare!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.