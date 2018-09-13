General Hospital spoilers: Briana Nicole Henry debuts as Jordan Ashford

General Hospital fans do not want to miss the sensational Thursday, September 13 episode of their favorite sudser! That’s the day Briana Nicole Henry takes over the role of Jordan Ashford, recently vacated by the popular Vinessa Antoine for a lead role on Diggstown.

Henry is stepping into some big stilettos, but by all accounts, the talented actress is more than up for the challenge of replacing a lead actress in a front-burner storyline.

Soap fans will remember the gorgeous Henry as Esmerelda from CBS’s The Young and the Restless, a role she played in 2013-2014. In 2015, the thespian jumped over to Undateable on NBC. Henry was also seen in Stitchers, Jane the Virgin, Shameless and Insecure.

The lovely actress has proven that she has brains as well as beauty! She has a BFA in Theatre Acting from the University of Southern California.

So what does Henry have to look forward to as she debuts on the legendary General Hospital? Jordan is currently embroiled in the mother of all in-law battles with her fiancé’s aunt. Stella (Vernee Watson) hates her guts with a fiery passion. It is so fierce it could fry eggs on a snowy sidewalk in December!

What did poor Jordan due to earn the unabating wrath of Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) Aunt Stella? Their history goes way back to when Jordan was married to Curtis’ brother. Aunt Stella blames Jordan for his death and fears she will also contribute to Curtis’ demise.

But Jordan has a trick up her sleeve! Will the wily lady find Stella’s old flame and convince him to romance her? Stay tuned and find out GH fans, we may have a new red-hot romance to root for on our hands, as well as a scintillating new addition to the General Hospital cast!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.