General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kim gets terrible news, JaSam gets naughty, Lesley Webber returns

29th March 2019 10:58 AM ET

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap reveal that the action in Port Charles is hot and heavy with the possibility that April’s Fools Day dawns on a sinister note!

Lesley Webber is far from being anyone’s fool, and on Tuesday, April 2, the legendary Denise Alexander appears on a special episode meant to commemorate General Hospital’s 56th anniversary.

What will Laura’s (Genie Francis) mother get up to on GH? Leslie is there to attend a celebration of the life for fellow doctor, Gail Baldwin (Susan Brown). In real life, the character’s portrayer passed away last summer, and the soap has written this passing into the show.

Scott (Kin Shriner) will appear next week as he was Gail’s stepson, and the tribute to her life is sure to be an emotional one, with long-time residents Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) court danger when they share some time together. Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) would not approve!

Shiloh is such a marked man these days, it’s in the realm of possibility to wonder if he’ll become a May Sweeps casualty.

In a juicy Friday cliffhanger, someone threatens Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Shiloh is the main suspect! And, under Shiloh’s sway, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) will do something shady.

Mercurial Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has doubts about her feelings for Peter (Wes Ramsey) while his mom Anna (Finola Hughes) steps in to give some much-needed advice.

It looks like Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) storyline is winding down. Next week, Kim (Tamara Braun) gets some news that breaks her heart.

Elsewhere, Franco (Roger Howarth) is front and center with his awkward haircut. He will be on an emotional roller coaster, one day being argumentative and another day being suspicious. Will his mood swings get him in trouble?

What fib does Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) find it necessary to tell? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.