General Hospital spoilers for next week: FAnna faces trouble, Sonny soaks up time with Mike, and Lucas begins remembering

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise there is way more drama coming. With the shows nearly caught up following the impeachment trial delays, sweeps are on the way.

A mob war brewing, a couple hanging on for dear life, and a bubbling pot secrets will make the next week in Port Charles too good to miss.

Lucas’ condition puts Brad on edge

This week, Lucas (Ryan Carnes) wakes up from his coma. It has been several weeks since the car accident that Julian (William deVry) put into motion nearly killed his son. Now, Brad (Parry Shen) is worried his husband will remember the truth he told.

If you thought Brad was losing his mind with Nelle (Chloe Lanier) in town, you haven’t seen anything yet. Things are going to change and fast. Lucas won’t be remembering everything right away, but he will start to have flashbacks in the coming days.

Sonny has a lot to deal with

Not only is Sonny (Maurice Benard) dealing with an attack on his territory and the lives of his family, but he also faces the realization that time with Mike (Max Gail) is precious. After the shooting caused him to lose his appointment, Sonny is angry and frustrated.

Now that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Sonny have had words, there will be moves made. A mob war is in full swing, and rumor has it that Laura (Genie Francis) won’t be the only one injured in the gunfire.

FAnna is falling apart

Finn (Michael Easton) has been talking to Sam (Kelly Monaco) about his issues with Anna (Finola Hughes). Peter (Wes Ramsey) is a massive point of contention between them. Finn thinks he is guilty, and deep down, Anna knows he is too.

To protect his woman, Finn is going to enlist the help of Robert (Tristan Rogers). General Hospital teased a partnership between these two, and it looks like it is happening.

Look for this to go down mid-week when Robert comes to see Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) while she is in town.

With February sweeps charging in full force, there will be a lot happening in Port Charles. With all the surprises in store, General Hospital fans better hang on for a long and bumpy ride.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.