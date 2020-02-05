Cyrus Renault on General Hospital: Who is the man after Sonny?

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital revealed the name of the man who is out for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his family. In the final seconds of the show, viewers saw a dying man say the name they have been waiting to hear for what seems like weeks.

Cyrus.

That is the man who wants to insert himself into Sonny’s territory. It was clear that Jason (Steve Burton) recognized the name when his eyes got big following the death of the gunman outside the holding area.

Who is Cyrus on General Hospital?

There is some information about Cyrus Renault available. He will be played by Jeff Kober. General Hospital viewers may recognize him from roles on Sons of Anarchy, Falcon Crest, and China Beach.

According to Soaps in Depth, Cyrus is an inmate in Pentonville. This is interesting news because there are several connections he could have when it comes to wanting Sonny eliminated.

It is unclear who Cyrus works for or if he is the big boss and mastermind behind the shootings that almost killed several Corinthos family members and injured Laura (Genie Francis).

Sonny’s family is in danger

Now that Jason has a name, things can be handled. Carly (Laura Wright) is worried about her family, and rightfully so. She is demanding to know what is going on and up until this point, Sonny had no idea what he was up against.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) are reeling from the shooting at the docks. He was there taking a meeting with Laura.

Instead of the gunman hitting Michael, he hit the mayor. She is recovering in the hospital, but this could lead to more complications. He tried to break things off with Sasha but revealed he loved her. It turns out she loves Michael too.

With so much at stake, Sonny is in a tough spot. He has been dealing with his ailing father and the shootout cost Mike (Max Gail) his clinical trial. Knowing someone is targeting his family is bad enough, but now they cost his sick father a chance at a better life. Sonny will never let them forget and Cyrus is going to have his hands full with a vengeful mob boss.

Originally, Jeff Kober was slated to debut as Cyrus Renault at the end of January. With the delay of almost a week because of the impeachment trial, it looks like General Hospital viewers will meet the character in the next couple of days if all goes well.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.