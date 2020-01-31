General Hospital spoilers for next week: The Corinthos family is in danger and Finn gets upset

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise a lot is going down in Port Charles. With the show resuming, viewers can finally catch up with all of their favorite characters.

As a turf war begins, a lot of mob action will be seen in the coming days and weeks. February sweeps in on the horizon, and all of that will explode as General Hospital moves forward.

The Corinthos family is in danger

Given the shootout and the fallout, there is plenty to be worried about for Sonny (Maurice Benard).

General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will arrive at the emergency room next week following what happened at the docks and while he was away with Jason (Steve Burton) and Mike (Max Gail).

Carly’s (Laura Wright) worry begins to grow. The stakes are high, and Sonny is running with a bunch of distractions. His dad’s health is failing, and things have been tense in their marriage. With everything going on in Port Charles, the list of worries for her keeps growing.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Michael (Chad Duell) will be relocating for the time being. After he tried to break up with her, the two check out of Port Charles for a while as things need to calm down.

Michael is afraid Sasha will get hurt, and she isn’t so sure that she won’t. Despite the lies their relationship started on, things are serious between them with their love declared.

Things get intense for Finn and Anna on General Hospital

There is still a lot of unfinished business for Finn (Michae Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes). She is still trying to wrap her head around Peter (Wes Ramsey) and his involvement in the attacks on Drew (Billy Miller) and Andre (Anthony Montgomery).

Anna wants to protect him, but Robert (Tristan Rogers) is working to pin him.

Finn is upset about the situation with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig). After his confrontation with him this week, the mood is intense. General Hospital spoilers explain that Finn is going to be upset.

Will it be because of Hayden, or will it have to do with Anna and her unwillingness to believe that Peter is guilty.

As General Hospital gets back to airing daily despite preemptions, viewers will still see February sweeps. Things are going to run about a week behind, leaving the final week to air in March. After over a week without the ABC soap, things are finally on track.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.