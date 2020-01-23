General Hospital spoilers: Brooklyn Rae Silzer returns as Emma Drake

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital is bringing back another familiar face. The return of Brooklyn Rae Silzer as Emma Drake has been confirmed.

Information about how long the little girl will remain in Port Charles is unknown. The initial airdate for Emma on General Hospital is February 6, but that should change with the ongoing impeachment trial and the interruptions.

When was the last time Emma was on General Hospital?

The last time General Hospital viewers saw Emma in Port Charles was for Christmas in December 2018. It has been over a year since the little girl has been home to visit her grandma Anna (Finola Hughes) and her grandfather, Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Why will Emma be back in Port Charles?

At this point, the relevance of the storyline is unclear. The confirmation of her return is exciting for General Hospital viewers who enjoy Brooklyn Rae Silzer’s portrayal of Emma.

Right now, Kimberly McCullough isn’t planning to return as Robin Scorpio Drake, and Jason Thompson is on The Young and the Restless, so a Patrick Drake return would have to be a recast.

There is Peter (Wes Ramsey) drama. Anna knows he is involved in the attacks on Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Franco (Roger Howarth). Finn (Michael Easton) is trying to convince her to turn him in, but her guilt for allowing him to be raised by Faison (Anders Hove) is far too great.

So, where does Emma fit in? Does she come to visit and bond with Violet (Jophielle Love)? Why would Emma’s presence be needed in Port Charles? She has performed at the Nurses Ball on General Hospital, but that won’t air until May.

It will be interesting to see where the story goes to warrant bringing back Brooklyn Rae Silzer to General Hospital as Emma.

For now, viewers are just happy to see the little girl who has grown up in the role back in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.