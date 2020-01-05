General Hospital star Tristan Rogers urges fans to show support for the show

General Hospital star Tristan Rogers is speaking out about support for the show. The legendary actor who plays Robert Scorpio reveals that support is essential for the soap.

There have been plenty of ups and downs as far as storylines go for General Hospital, something that every viewer knows.

Tristan Rogers is speaking out to tell people whether they like what they have or not — General Hospital is what it is. Without support and commentary (both good and bad), the last remaining ABC soap could go under.

Hey, I love the response to what we did back then. But like it or love it this is what GH is. The show wants/needs your support. You may not like it but this is what you have. So let’s criticize and bitch but support is important. I respect all comments . But MAKE THEM. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) January 5, 2020

Twitter has been a breeding ground for plenty of comments about General Hospital. These comments include fans who miss the older days of the show where Robert, Anna (Finola Hughes), Frisco (Jack Wagner), and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) ran things.

It also includes those who are die-hard JaSam fans up in arms about Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) being torn apart again.

Fans need to be tuning in to the show for ratings as well. If the viewership drops, General Hospital will be in danger of cancellation. Tristan Rogers wants fans to understand while they may miss what the show once was, it is what it is now, and that is all viewers have.

Robert Scorpio and Anna Devane were a force to be reckoned with, top-notch spies who had a daughter, Robin (Kimberly McCullough).

General Hospital fans watched her grow up on the show and become part of one of the most groundbreaking storylines involving HIV. Tristan Rogers has been on and off the show for years, but currently, he is back.

Speaking out on social media, sharing and commenting on the show’s posts, and tuning in are all ways viewers can help to make sure General Hospital remains alive and well.

Tristan Rogers revealed that he enjoys the comments and to keep them coming.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.