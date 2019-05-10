General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava shocks at the Nurses Ball, Robert is steamed, and complications for CarSon’s baby?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that a ton of drama is in store as exes bicker and old friends become enemies.

Isn’t it clever how more and more characters are interacting with the Dawn of Day group? It makes it all the more scintillating to guess who in the world kills Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), if and when, that blockbuster day dawns. Let’s face it, it’s coming sooner rather than later!

In the can’t fix stupid department, Brad (Parry Shen) has shown that his stripes really haven’t changed that much since the old days. If he was smarter, he wouldn’t be letting Shiloh give him massages. Ew!

Next week, the full burden of Oscar’s passing is felt. Kim (Tamara Braun) has been holding up pretty well considering the circumstances, but she will reach a breaking point?

Do you love or loathe the news that Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is returning? Fanna fans are sure to be in an uproar as this means a complication for the odd but lovable couple.

As if Robert (Tristan Rogers) isn’t complicating matters enough with his snide remarks and holding on to the engagement ring, but wait a minute, he was holding on to the engagement ring. You do not want to miss Finn’s (Michael Easton) reaction when he discovers the truth about his bling ring and its whereabouts.

Also fit to be tied is Julian (William deVry). He has so many irons in the fire these days, it’s hard to tell what personal matter draws his ire. Is it Brad’s involvement with Dawn of Day, or something spectacularly inappropriate on Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) part?

Jason (Steve Burton) must get Carly (Laura Wright) to the hospital — is something wrong with the baby? Carly will get significant test results, but will she tell Sonny (Maurice Benard) the news?

The Nurses Ball is always a hoot and you do not want to miss Ava’s (Maura West) grand entrance this year!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.