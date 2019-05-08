General Hospital spoilers: Jason saves the day and Valerie offers Brad advice

General Hospital is heating up as May sweeps get underway. There is so much happening in Port Charles and much of it is centered around the Dawn of Day storyline.

Yesterday, viewers saw Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) come to the light and agree to move back in with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). There has been some debate about whether she was really serious about what she said or if she was saying what her parents wanted to hear to get back to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and Dawn of Day.

Who else is connected to Dawn of Day?

Brad (Parry Shen) has been interested in what Dawn of Day has to offer. In fact, he has already tried to get Lucas (Ryan Carnes) on board with that is going on. He was hesitant, to say the least, and now, he is going to be seeking advice about what to do with Brad.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is focused on making sure her pregnancy doesn’t get leaked to Shiloh. Harmony (Inga Cadranel) knows that her daughter ended up pregnant, but believes she miscarried.

Of course, General Hospital viewers know that the baby was put up for adoption and given to Brad and Lucas. Unfortunately, he died while in Brad’s care and in a shocking twist, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) handed over her baby to her friend in order to keep him away from Michael (Chad Duell). Now, Brad and Lucas are raising Michael’s baby and Willow still thinks they have her little boy.

What is coming up on General Hospital today?

Valerie (Paulina Bugembe) will give Brad a warning, but will he take it? He is already all in when it comes to Dawn of Day so will a little “friendly” advice change his mind?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is ready to be initiated into Dawn of Day and Shiloh is the only one attending the ceremony. As she is almost ready to begin the tattooing process, Jason (Steve Burton) breaks down the door to save the day.

General Hospital viewers know that he hits Shiloh over the head, but what will happen next? Will this be the end of Shiloh and Dawn of Day?

Meanwhile, Kim (Tamara Braun) is still working on processing the loss of Oscar (Garren Stitt). His upcoming funeral will take a lot out of everyone, especially the doctor who has lost all that she had. Will Julian (William deVry) step up and save the day?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.