General Hospital spoilers: Ava is on edge, Jax wants the truth, and is Julian playing Brad?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the Monday, October 21 episode is full of sizzling emotions that threaten to burn several wayward residents.

Brad (Parry Shen) doesn’t like Julian’s (William deVry) insinuations about the flowers he got that did not come from husband Lucas (Ryan Carnes). Brad is in the dark about the sender, and there could be an ominous undertone to the gift. Or, is it possible that Julian himself sent them, in a bid to break Brucas up?

Two professionals, including Lucas, think that Ava (Maura West) needs to cool her jets and simmer down her emotions. Instead of being chastened, the hothead blonde becomes more volatile accusing them of thinking she’s losing it.

She has reason to come unhinged, as serial killer Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is fixated on her and just murdered a fellow prisoner because he made a lewd comment about Ava’s picture. Ryan has escaped the law before, who’s to say he won’t do it again (just in time for November sweeps)?

Elsewhere, it looks like Jax is developing an interest in, if not feelings for, Nina (Cynthia Watros). He rescued her after her botched wedding and played the shining knight when she needed one. He asks what’s up with her and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Many fans think that Nina is playing Valentin, having gotten back together with the cad immediately after she discovered he had played her.

What do you think? Is Nina pulling a con on Valentin, or is she genuine when she says she loves him? Then again, she may be with him in order not to lose out on being a mother figure to Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) after finding out that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is not her daughter.

Would you rather see Nina with Valentin or Jax? We know that Valentin is all sorts of shady, but is Jax a better romantic partner for her?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.