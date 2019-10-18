General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kim shocks everyone, Finn gets sneaky, and Brad has an admirer?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease a zig-zag of emotional angst sets Port Charles on edge. Who is optimistic and who has little left? Let’s not waste another minute getting to all of the soapy dirt!

Ava (Maura West) has done her best to distance herself from evil Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) and his constant stream of letters full of unwanted diatribes, but a physical collapse exposes how fragile she is.

Hurry up Anna (Finola Hughes) and get back to Port Charles! While the cat’s away the mice will play, and Finn (Michael Easton) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) have been having one heck of play date in your absence.

He should know better, but Finn develops a plan to see Hayden which may or may not be on the up and up.

Toward the end of the week, several characters will find themselves in for a surprise as Kim (Tamara Braun) is left stunned and Monica must recompose herself.

Later, Kim will drop a jaw-dropping bomb that could alter several lives in unimaginable ways.

Frew’s (Roger Howarth) moment in the sun finally arrives. For her part, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) shares what she knows about his bravery, and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) can’t help but be emotionally overwhelmed by the proceedings. She will also have reason to speak to Julian (William deVry) who acts as if a bomb went off.

Who would send Brad (Parry Shen) flowers and why? This is one mystery you’ll want to see to believe.

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) has been in the hot seat recently, and he begins to feel the burn most uncomfortably, making him a very impatient young man.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) must dig deep down into her bag of tricks to come out on top.

Laura (Genie Francis) has information that Stone Cold (Steve Burton) needs, or so he thinks. Will Madame Mayor be able to help him in his time of need?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.