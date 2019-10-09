Will Jax and Nina hookup following her heartbreak on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers thought the truth about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) not being Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter would never come out. It appeared that the guilt was eating the young woman alive, but she decided to allow Nina to go through with the wedding before she would ever tell her the truth.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Lulu (Emme Rylan) overheard Sasha and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) talking about the lie and she couldn’t allow Nina to marry Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Nina was trying to make every excuse in the book until Sasha confirmed that Lulu was indeed telling the truth.

After everything Nina has been through, she believed that she had all that she wanted. Sasha was in her life and Valentin would never jeopardize their relationship. Then, everything took a devastating turn and she was humiliated in front of everyone she loved and thought loved her.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) saved the day. He whisked Nina away and brought her to the house he recently purchased. There is speculation that these two will begin a relationship and rise as the next General Hospital super-couple. Could this be what takes viewers into November sweeps?

Remember, when Jax returned during the Nurses Ball back in May, he had Nina all hot and bothered. The two appeared to have chemistry and when he walked the red carpet, she was flustered and tongue-tied.

Since then, their relationship has been touchy as he replaced Drew (Billy Miller) as her boss at Crimson. Nina has to answer to Jax and that wasn’t something she was looking forward to doing.

The General Hospital previews reveal Nina wakes up on Jax’s couch, which means there was no hanky panky when he brought her to his house. He appeared to be genuinely concerned about her, which may be the way into her heart.

Nina may bring back some spitefulness and use Jax as a tool to crush Valentin. While his intentions were good with Sasha, his betrayal is something Nina may never forgive.

Will Jax and Nina be paired up? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.