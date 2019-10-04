General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jax opens his home, Robert has bad news, and Sam is in danger

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that the week starts on a hopeful note as friends and family come through for one another, but will all be well by week’s end? Let’s dish the soapy dirt and find out!

We haven’t seen Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) as much as we should, given his iconic General Hospital status, but next week he appears to share some bad news.

His fellow Aussie Jax (Ingo Rademacher) also is front and center as he tends to the many irons in the fire he’s managing. Joss (Eden McCoy) does something that makes the proud papa happy to be her dad.

Later in the week, he offers sanctuary when it’s least expected. How this surprising turn of events resolves itself is anyone’s guess!

Despite Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) wishes to the contrary, Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) continue to spend time together and grow closer. Lulu recently told her mom that she was just having fun with the hunky guy, but her actions say different!

Sam (Kelly Monaco) needs help and who better to mount a steed and come racing than Spinelli (Bradford Anderson)? He will do what he does best in the hopes of getting Sam out of her latest jam.

While floating in her happiness bubble, Nina (Cynthia Watros) encounters a serious complication. At the same time, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) receives all the help and support she could ask for from gallant Michael (Chad Duell).

The opposite of gallant is Brad (Parry Shen). He’s not done in his quest to right his teeter-tottering life. When he last approached Julian (William deVry), “Charlie” was in a very different frame of mind.

He backed off of harming Liesel (Kathleen Gati) when his rational brain kicked in, but now that Kim (Tamara Braun) has kicked him to the curb, his bad instincts may rear up again. Is he ready to do Brad’s dirty work this time?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.