General Hospital spoilers: Danger lurks as Sam is arrested and Carly is in labor

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the Monday, August 30 episode kicks off a week of revelations, upsets, and danger, and sets the tone for what will be sure to be a week filled with sensational and stunning storytelling as new life arrives, and old life floats down the river.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) anxiously prepare for the early birth of their baby via C-section. She has gone into labor too early, a fact complicated by the baby’s medical condition due to Spina Bifida.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) are nervous as well, and the tension can be cut with a knife.

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is finally out of everyone’s hair, having been shot with a lethal round by Sam (Kelly Monaco). Of course, this could be a case of Shiloh floats away to live another day, as he fell into the water! Willow later ID’d the body, but we all know how soap characters have at least 19 lives.

Sam will be caught in the crosshairs, however, and on Monday, she must account for her actions, even though she was previously cleared. After damning evidence surfaces, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has no choice but to arrest Sam!

Exactly who is Kendra (Michelle Argyris)? We get a new clue next week.

We know she is the fitness guru trying to whip Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) into shape (even though Julian keeps proclaiming that she’s perfect).

She’s also obsessed with the 2010 death of Kiefer Bauer (Christian Alexander) whom Alexis accidentally mowed down after he abused her daughter Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth). She likely had a connection with Shiloh as well. If this is the case, what better way to keep his name on the canvas, and provide for a possible return (with a different face since McLaughlin has left the show)?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.