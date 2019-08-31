Who is Kendra on General Hospital?

General Hospital added the mysterious Kendra (Michelle Argyris) to the canvas last week. She was dubbed as a personal trainer, though viewers fear there is way more to her than meets the eye.

While at the Metro Court, Kendra was looking at old news story articles about Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). It was quite interesting because the information was regarding Keifer Bauer (Christian Alexander). He was Kristina’s (Lexi Ainsworth) ex-boyfriend who brutally abused her. Alexis ran him over and was later acquitted of his murder.

This has raised several red flags. It can be assumed that Kendra was the one General Hospital viewers watched Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) call about Alexis. Kristina’s pledge to Dawn of Day was about Alexis and she said she exaggerated. What if she told Shiloh Alexis killed Kiefer on purpose?

Alexis fell for the personal trainer ploy and now, the two were last spotted at Charlie’s talking about the next steps in getting fit. Alexis joked about Kendra trying to kill her, but is that the intention? It looks like a possibility!

The theory among General Hospital fans is that Kendra may have been related to Kiefer. While the storyline aired he had no siblings. Only his mother and father were brought onto the canvas, but this is a soap, and rewriting storylines happens quite frequently. Is Kendra Kiefer’s sister trying to avenge his death?

There is a lot to consider when piecing together where Kendra came from. She is connected to Shiloh, though why he chose now to bring her in has not been figured out. Peter (Wes Ramsey) is working to get him out of custody so that he won’t spill the beans that he is the one who helped grab Drew (Billy Miller) and give him to Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). If Shiloh escapes, General Hospital viewers may never know what the connection was between him and Kendra.

At this point, it is unclear how long Kendra will stick around Port Charles. General Hospital may just keep her through November sweeps, which is right around the corner.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.