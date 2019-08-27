Who did Alexis kill on General Hospital?

General Hospital has thrown viewers a curveball where Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is concerned. She hasn’t been in a front-burner storyline in a long time, only hanging out in left field and appearing when needed. Now, it looks like she is the target of someone who wants to take her down.

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) made Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) give him a pledge when she joined Dawn of Day. It was all about Alexis and what happened with Kiefer (Christian Alexander). While her mom was acquitted of the crime, it was still the secret she told Shiloh. Why she didn’t talk about Sonny (Maurice Benard) is the million-dollar question.

Kiefer and Kristina were involved for several months in a story arc that carried General Hospital. Michael (Chad Duell) was not comfortable with the way Kiefer acted with Kristina and tried to make sure they would split. Unfortunately, that just brought the two closer, leaving him with a bigger hold on her than anyone knew.

To protect Kiefer, Kristina lied about who was beating her up. She was afraid Sonny would kill her boyfriend so instead, she blamed Ethan (Nathan Parsons). This would almost cost her her life because a more brutal beating put her in the hospital. That is where did decided to lay blame on her friend because he is the one who brought her to the hospital following the first time she was taken in.

A second and more brutal beating occurs at her home. Just as Kiefer was leaving, Alexis was returning home. She found her daughter near death and raced her back to the hospital. At this point, it was unknown what would happen to Kiefer.

At the hospital, Kiefer is brought in because he was run over in a hit-and-run incident. He didn’t survive the incident and dies. Alexis was the one driving the car who hit Kiefer.

She is implicated in the accident and has to stand trial for murder. Kiefer’s parents don’t believe it was an accident and also deny the abuse Kristina endured was at the hands of their precious son.

Eventually. Alexis is acquitted and things appear to be going back to normal. Kristina hasn’t really discussed what happened almost a decade ago, except in brief incidences. She opened up a can of worms with the confession given to Shiloh.

He called someone while in prison and gave them information about Alexis. That someone turned out to be Kendra (Michelle Argyris). She ran into Alexis at the Metro Court in the most recent episode of General Hospital after she was seen scrolling through news articles on a tablet moments before.

Speculation is that Kendra may be related to Kiefer, though a sibling was never discussed during the original storyline with abuse. Are the General Hospital writers rewriting history?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your General Hospital news alerts!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.