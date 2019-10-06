General Hospital: Did Nina know about Sasha all along?

The moment of truth about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) looks due to arrive on General Hospital, but a major twist may surprise you. What if Nina (Cynthia Watros) has known this whole time that Sasha isn’t her daughter?

It’s entirely possible that the very wily Nina caught wind of the exquisite deception perpetrated by Sasha and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) either early on or just recently.

If so, why wouldn’t she explode? Um, have you seen Nina with Sasha? That girl is her whole world!

In the beginning, Nina was so stupefied that her daughter was before her in the flesh she was very nearly stalking the girl to make her stay in Port Charles.

There’s no doubt that what started as a scam for Sasha has turned into a genuine love for Nina.

Onscreen these two women rock—how long has it been since we’ve been treated to a caring, loving mother-daughter relationship where the feelings are so genuine and mutual?

Yes, I hear what you’re saying, it’s based on a lie. Well, there is that. But, relationships recover from deception and betrayal every day. No one says life is fair or pretty.

During Sasha’s illness, these two bonded even tighter. It would break Nina’s heart to find out Sasha isn’t her biological daughter, but it’s become clear that Sasha is her daughter in every other sense of the word, and Sasha wants Nina to be her mother.

If Sasha is pregnant, that would make Nina even more protective regarding her “grandchild, ” and less likely for Sasha to leave town and Michael (Chad Duell) behind.

There’s also the specter that she will be the face of Deception if Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) has her way.

All indicators point to Lulu (Emme Rylan) spilling the shocking beans to Nina about Sasha on Monday before she can marry Valentin.

Will it happen, and if so, what will the reactions in the room be?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.