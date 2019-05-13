General Hospital Nurses Ball video sneak peek: Find out what to expect from the big event

Is any General Hospital event more anticipated than the annual Nurses Ball? This Friday, May 17, the wacky and wonderful ball kicks off, and you do not want to miss a single second of the red-hot action!

A video tease shows that the hostess with the mostest still has it as Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) kicks off the ball in one of what is sure to be many, many spectacular costume changes (and maybe a wardrobe malfunction or two?).

It’s already known that Ava (Maura West) will turn heads in her inimitably shocking manner. But the promo vid gives some tantalizing glimpses of other fun treats in store.

Like what, you ask? Well, no Nurses Ball would be complete without line after line of dancing nurses in sneakers and scrubs!

Plus, we can tell you that Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan), Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), and nurse extraordinaire Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will be in on the act. Each has a glorious gown waiting with her name on it on a backstage clothes rack.

Of course, the press will be there, with Nina (Michelle Stafford) on hand to lend a watchful eye.

And please, soap gods, let there be a Magic Milo moment! Milo (Drew Cheetwood) has been seen recently interacting with Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and popping up at the Dawn of Day house of horrors. Does this mean he’s gotten in some rehearsal time that we don’t know about?

This year’s Nurses Ball debuts on Cliffhanger Friday and runs through Wednesday, May 22. Be sure to tune in as there will be plenty of hijinks on hand as usual.

Lots of fans are anticipating that this will be the moment that back-from-the-dead Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) with his missing hand will reappear. Or, that Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) meets his maker. What are the chances both horrendous happenings occur at once?

The Nurses’ Ball was founded by Lucy Coe over two decades ago in 1994 as an AIDS and HIV research benefit.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.