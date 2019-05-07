General Hospital spoilers: Michelle Stafford hangs out with Cynthia Watros as Nina swap happens

General Hospital fans were shocked to learn that Michelle Stafford was vacating her role of Nina on the show. Adding fuel to the fire, it was revealed that she would be heading back to The Young and the Restless to take over the role of Phyllis Summers after leaving it five years ago.

Last month, it was revealed that Cynthia Watros was hired for the role of Nina on General Hospital. The exact dates about when the swap would occur weren’t publicly released but given that Gina Tognoni wrapped as Phyllis last week, the changes have likely already begun behind the scenes.

The Ninas hang out

Yesterday, Michelle Stafford and Cynthia Watros shared a photo of them together hanging out. They likely talked about the role of Nina and how things work on General Hospital. The character has a lot of dealings in Port Charles and with a huge secret hanging around, there is no telling what will happen next.

Nina’s future

At this point, it was clear that the General Hospital writers needed Nina to stick around. Now that Cynthia Watros is taking over the role, the storylines involving Nina can gain steam. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is not her real daughter and that is going to turn her life upside down. As she pushes her close to Michael (Chad Duell), will he be the one to discover the truth?

Also, Nina’s distaste for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has gotten more intense. After the incidents at school with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), there is no coming back.

With the Nurses Ball on the horizon, viewers are hoping that Michelle Stafford will remain in the role at least through the end of that.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.