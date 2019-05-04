The Young and the Restless spoilers: Gina Tognoni wraps as Phyllis Summers

It’s a wrap for Gina Tognoni as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless. The cast celebrated her last day on set and now, she will be moving on from Genoa City.

When it was revealed that Gina Tognoni was out as Phyllis on The Young and the Restless, viewers were shocked. She was a recast when Michelle Stafford left the role and went to General Hospital as Nina. The welcome wasn’t exactly warm, though she grew into the role.

Why did Gina Tognoni leave The Young and the Restless?

Nothing was clear cut about why Gina Tognoni was ousted as Phyllis. It is rumored that she was fired, though it has not been confirmed. Michelle Stafford will be stepping back into the role that she left and will debut as Phyllis at some point in the coming weeks.

With May sweeps in full swing, the actresses have likely finished taping what they were working on in regards to that. Gina Tognoni is done with The Young and the Restless and the role of Nina on General Hospital was recast in an announcement that came in mid-April.

What is next for Gina Tognoni?

There is currently no information on what is in the plans for Gina Tognoni. Some viewers were hoping that she would maybe step into the role of Nina on General Hospital, though that is not the case.

She did play Kelly Kramer on One Life to Live and with rumors floating around about a reboot, there is hope she would reprise her role. Maybe she will end up at Days of our Lives working with Kassie DePaiva once again? Anything is possible in the world of soaps.

Viewers will miss Gina Tognoni and wish her the best.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.