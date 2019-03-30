General Hospital shocker: Michelle Stafford out as Nina, headed back to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis?

After a week of shocking exits on both The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, there is one more. While the details surrounding the changeup in Genoa City and the loss in Port Charles aren’t clear, the news has fans of both shows picking their jaws up off of the floor.

Daytime Confidential is reporting that Michelle Stafford will be leaving her role as Nina Reeves on General Hospital and returning to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis Summers. They are also reporting that Gina Tognoni was fired from the role she picked up in 2014 when Stafford left to head to Port Charles.

What does this mean for Nina on General Hospital?

It looks like Michelle Stafford was in contract talks with General Hospital and they weren’t able to reach a deal. This isn’t uncommon in the soap world, especially in cases where the actor has been in daytime for years.

Nina is currently engaged to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) again and in the middle of the fake daughter storyline. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) isn’t really her daughter but Valentin is determined to keep that secret undercover forever. If she leaves, what will happen?

The show did recast Valerie Spencer though, so stranger things have happened. Nina could be recast, but who would be as quirky as Michelle Stafford while playing her?

What happened with Gina Tognoni on The Young and the Restless?

When Gina Tognoni took over the role of Phyllis Summers, it took fans a while to get used to her. Now, she is into character and she fits well within Genoa City. It looks like she was fired from the show, but details haven’t been shared just yet.

Gina has commented on her departure.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.