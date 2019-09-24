General Hospital: Does Dev deserve to be booted from Port Charles?

General Hospital fans who thought Dev (Ashton Arbab) was a goner after Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) cornered him on the Haunted Star guessed wrong. It looks like the long-lost Corinthos relation by way of Turkey is here to stay.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing? It isn’t necessarily either, but the show may want to come up with a compelling reason for the awkward teen’s presence if viewers are to invest in the character.

Let’s start with the latest plot twist involving Dev. Who else thought the kid would take a bullet for Sam (Kelly Monaco), thereby relieving his host family of a lot of undue stress and pressure?

After all, Carly (Laura Wright) wants to send him to boarding school, a sad fact that drove the teen to stow away aboard the yacht. But no, Shiloh simply excused him to run off with baby Wiley.

Then there was the wacky storyline in which Dev was accused of theft at the coffee warehouse. To what end?

It looked like Dev would be put in jail, but instead, Sonny (Maurice Benard) made the accuser disappear. He also told Dev to keep his mouth shut about the incident, just as he’s making him live a lie with an assumed identity.

Fans also expected Dev to be a love interest for Joss (Eden McCoy). Apparently not, at least not yet.

We know why Sonny wants Dev around, he helped him find Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). But, why do the writers want him around if they’re not going to write a meaningful extended storyline for him? So far he’s been involved in tangential plots that go nowhere. Is he meant to be Sonny’s replacement son? A Stone 2.0 surrogate? A new boyfriend for Joss?

All of these ideas have been hinted at, but none have materialized.

Before running away from home, Dev impressed Joss with his knowledge of literature. Maybe he can help write a better storyline for his character?

Sign up now for your General Hospital news alerts!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.