Days of our Lives: What will November sweeps bring?

On Days of our Lives, November sweeps will soon kick off with a Friday cliffhanger that we assume will be one to remember.

But what will happen as the sensational month winds up for the pitch and delivery of what’s sure to be spectacular storytelling?

All of the usual suspects will be front and center of course, but complicating matters is the show’s much-anticipated spring forward in time.

While no storyline details are forthcoming, we can take a wild guess and wildly speculate as to who, and what might be brewing in Salem.

It would be folly to think that Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has been brought back from another time and space only to serve as a beautiful centerpiece. I predict she will act out impulsively on her festering feelings for John (Drake Hogestyn) and cause a calamity to take place with Jarlena.

Poor Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), she’ll continue to be at the mercy of Gabi Andretti (Camila Banus) who will rev up her pacemaker up like it’s a Formula 1 car. Could a blast from the past put an end to her shenanigans? Don’t be surprised if Stefan (Brandon Barash) makes a pop-up appearance to steer his girl back to sanity.

Someone has to stop deadly Jordan (Chrishell Hartley). Will this justice be kept in the family, with the Cupcake Poisoner detonated by her brother the Necktie Killer (Robert Scott Wilson)? Stranger things have happened, although it’s hard to pinpoint where in Salem. Let’s just hope baby David escapes the Weston family curse.

Keeping with our speculative theme, what would be soapier than to have Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) suddenly contract amnesia now that Jack (Matthew Ashford) has been cured of his?

As we know, anything is possible during a DOOL sweeps month (including levitation), these are just a few of the off the wall predictions wacky enough to see the light of day!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.