Who’s the bigger Days of our Lives villain — Jordan or Ben?

Days of our Lives fans know the Weston family tree is full of nasty, gnarled branches, but in the end, who’s the most twisted? That’s a hard nut to crack, as the acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Evil Clyde Weston (James Read) raised Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and was no stranger to danger.

We last saw him in 2017 after an ill-fated prison break. The cad was sent there after a host of wrongs, including stabbing Sonny (Freddie Smith), running drugs, and switching paternity test results.

Clyde abused both of his kids which led to Ben becoming the Necktie Killer and Jordan the Cupcake Poisoner.

After arriving in Salem, Ben went off the deep end, murdering Serena (Melissa Archer) and Paige (True O’Brien).

In a fit of rage, he strangled Will (Chandler Massey). We would say that he also killed Will, but that would be an untruth as Will is back from the dead and currently alive and well, at least for now.

Later, Ben kidnapped Abigail (Kate Mansi), stole her baby, and killed the midwife who delivered it. Yikes. Needless to say, Ben was a very bad boy and he was sent to rehab for his misdeeds.

On the other hand, Jordan was nothing but sweetness and light at one time. When she first came to Salem, Jordan was likable and became involved with good-guy cop Rafe (Galen Gering).

Somewhere along the way, Ben became an upstanding citizen and Jordan devolved into a hot mess. Earlier this year, she kidnapped Ciara (Victoria Konefal), blaming it on Ben.

It appeared she recently tried to run down Ciara, but that was a red herring.

Now, she’s guilty of trying to poison Ciara with a cyanide cupcake, although it was poor Rafe who ate it.

Given that Jordan hasn’t taken a life (that we know about), it looks like Ben gets the dubious honor of being the bigger Salem menace!

