Days of Our Lives spoilers: Marie Wilson is back as Summer Townsend resulting in trouble for Maggie

Marie Wilson returns as Summer Townsend, resulting in trouble for Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) on Days of our Lives.

The NBC soap opera is going back in time this upcoming week. All of those burning questions fans have had since the time-jump will finally be answered.

Spoilers for the daytime drama reveal that Maggie is upset by an unwanted visitor. Now it appears, Summer is the one that causes trouble for her mother. She still harbors resentment towards Maggie for giving her up for adoption.

Summer’s mental health issues, con artist ways, and anger toward Maggie made it difficult for the two women to bond. Even though Maggie desperately wanted a relationship with Summer to make up for not being there when she was growing up.

There is no doubt Summer is missing a couple of screws. The last time viewers saw her, she was leaving Salem after it was discovered she kidnapped Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) son, Tate.

Maggie and Summer had a tearful good-bye before the latter bolted out of town.

What could bring Summer back to Salem this time? She is still wanted for the kidnapping, so whatever the reason is, it must be good. It is also going to have a lasting impact on Maggie’s life.

The preview video for next week not only shows Maggie shocked but visibly upset. It also gives fans a quick glimpse of Victor (John Aniston) kissing his wife’s hand as she lays in bed.

Ever since it was revealed that Will (Chandler Massey) did not kill Adrienne (Judi Evans), fans have speculated Maggie was the real culprit. Victor and Xander (Paul Telfer) sent Will to prison, leading fans to believe they are protecting Maggie, who was drinking and driving. Summer’s visit may be so disastrous, Maggie relapses.

The good news is that fans don’t have to wait long to find out why Summer Townsend is back. Marie Wilson returns to the daytime drama on Tuesday, January 21.

Do you think Summer led Maggie to drink again?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.