Days of our Lives spoilers: Kate is in a quandary, Stabi is in the weeds, and two Susans equal twice the fun!  

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 22 promise that you do not want to miss what a certain kooky lady does next, or what Stabi’s next move will be, or how thieves show their dishonor.

Are you ready to start dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print? Let’s get going!

Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) is shocked to be seeing double. Who in the world looks exactly like her? Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in a Susan mask, of course. That’s just mean, mean, mean!

Without her Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask, Kristen must lark about as Susan. Oy vey!

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

Easy on the eyes, Xander (Paul Telfer) is large and in charge as both Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen want to hash out their beef with him.

Meanwhile, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is having a very bad Monday. First, she does the unthinkable and renders sweet, poor Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) unconscious. Then, she tangles with Stefan (Brandon Barash) whom she’s railroading.

Gabi (Camila Banus) may be Stefan’s only hope. That’s a scary thought! She knows in her heart that Stefan is being treated unjustly, and she knows this because she has let him into her heart. These two make quite a pair, don’t they?

Elsewhere, Rex (Kyle Lowder) makes a bold decision. He no longer wants to live with his brother and his wife, each of whom has feelings for the other. Wise move, Rex!

Eric (Greg Vaughan) of course is torn. He likes being around Sarah but knows this can’t end well. Who else agrees with me that he never should have left the priesthood?

Roman (Josh Taylor) has his hands full with Marlena (Deidre Hall). She does not like the way he’s been handling things lately, and of course, speaks her mind as she’s been trained so exquisitely to do!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.