Who is Susan Banks on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans are about to get a sweet summer treat in the form of that one-of-a-kind force of nature, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk).

Susan returns to Days of our Lives on Friday, July 19, and just in case you’re not yet acquainted with this wonderful and wacky lady, here is a bit of her background to get you up to date.

In 1996, Eileen Davidson introduced the wacky, forlorn, somewhat daft character to DOOL fans. Stacy Haiduk is currently playing Susan, who has several siblings — Sister Mary Moira Banks, Thomas Banks, and Penelope Kent.

Stefano (the late Joseph Mascolo) was the mastermind who brought Susan to Salem, in order to impersonate his daughter Kristen, and the rest is history! While, not quite, there a few other things to know about this off-the-wall but good-hearted character.

Susan had a son, Little Elvis. This little guy grew up to be E.J. DiMera, aka, Elvis Jr. Stefano was E.J.’s father.

Eventually, Susan and E.J. moved to England where she met Edmund Crumb, whom she eventually married.

Fast forward to 2014, and E.J. is now grown up and in Salem, cavorting with she-devil Sami (Alison Sweeney). Susan was livid over this dalliance, and she had a distressing psychic moment in which she saw her son in danger. Right after Susan dropped her bombshell, E.J. was murdered!

Susan came back to town in 2017 in a complicated plot in which the presumed-dead Will (Chandler Massey) was found to be in Susan’s possession. Sami discovered that Susan thought Will was E.J., and a battle royale erupted as the women fought over him.

Although Will was brainwashed into believing that Susan was his mom, doubts began to surface. Eventually, he regained his memories, although the secret serum that enabled this also gave him a brain tumor which he is now battling.

Will Susan’s latest return have something to do with Will and his life or death situation?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.