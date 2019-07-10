Days of our Lives spoilers: Rex’s shocking confession leads to his exit

Days of our Lives fans will be disappointed to learn that Rex (Kyle Lowder) is yet again on his way out of Salem and out of Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) heart.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) will be thrilled! Look for Rex to depart Salem on August 9.

This guy just can’t tell the truth apparently. Sex just married, but maybe it was Sarah’s insistence on wearing another guy’s necklace that sent him over the edge?

Probably not, he’s been a cad from day one, sleeping around like a hopeless narcoleptic.

Next week, he will drop a whopper of a truth bomb about him and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Does it equal Sarah wearing Xander’s (Paul Telfer) necklace? It’s way worse!

Sarah will be tested to her limit and eventually decide that marriage to Rex just isn’t the answer. Especially since she’s secretly in love with his brother Eric (Greg Vaughan).

This will be good news for Maggie who is experiencing marriage woes of her own. But will the stress cause her drinking problem to worsen?

So who will Sarah hook up with once she dumps Rex? Eric and Xander are definitely in the running, but it’s entirely possible that a dark horse enters the race.

Dr. Henry Shah (Andre Khabbazi) returns to DOOL on July 24. You’ll remember him as the guy who tried to date Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) a while back. Unfortunately she only had eyes for Eric, and he seemed to pop up everywhere they went.

Is it possible that he and his old nemesis do battle over a lovely lady once again? What are the odds that the doctor makes a play for Sarah?

We’ll have to wait and see what transpires at the hospital, but you can bet that Xander won’t let this opportunity go to waste! Maybe he gifts Sarah with a ring this time?

Join these Days of our Lives discussions on our forum! Is Xander on the road to redemption?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.