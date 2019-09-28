Days of our Lives spoilers: Jack and Jennifer’s happily ever cut shockingly short?

The Days of our Lives video spoiler for the upcoming week promises that fans of super couple Jack and Jennifer will not be disappointed as the celebrated twosome are front and center in Salem, exactly where they should be.

It’s been a long time in coming, and let’s be honest, this reunion-thingy between them has happened before, but who isn’t a sucker for a good old-fashioned romantic love story? That’s exactly what Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) have represented on DOOL for decades.

Next week, their family will be reunited and their love proved to be intact after a horrible few months of pesky amnesia, a demented kidnapping doctor, and a love-sick vixen all threatened to doom their happiness. What could go wrong?

Let’s not go there just yet!

In the meantime, these two lovebirds have a lot of catching up to do. There are memories of weddings and tragedies to go over, they need to remember their kids J.J. (Casey Moss) and Abby (Kate Mansi), and they will need to process exactly how to deal with Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and her man-stealing shenanigans. Not to mention making sure that Jennifer is ok after her awful kidnapping and near murder by the town’s evil doctor.

Who didn’t think that Jack would swoop in to rescue the love of his life from the knife-wielding maniac? In the process of seeing Jennifer suffer, Jack got his memories of their past life back, exclaiming dramatically, “Oh my God, I remember you!”

Their joy is tempered when at the end of the week Jack must confront Eve with the truth. Will she do something unpredictable to throw a wrench into the works? Perhaps she has a bombshell just waiting to drop?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your Days of our Lives news alerts!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.