Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Trouble for Princess Gina and Chad, Gabi grows desperate, ‘Steve’ seeks out Kayla

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease some major trouble, desperation, and deception that will all have a lasting impact on Salem residents.

Two plans go awry, leading people to seek help from unlikely sources. A wedding begins, but as all Days fans know, a Salem couple rarely gets married without some serious drama. Oh, and deception is at an all-time high.

Desperation takes over Gabi

Gabi (Camila Banus) becomes desperate to marry Eli (Lamon Archey) and gain control over Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker. She plots to make both things happen.

However, JJ (Casey Moss) and Lani (Sal Stowers) are working hard to expose Gabi’s dirty little secret before the wedding. Lani and JJ are running out of time.

Gabi and Eli’s wedding is set for Valentine’s Day. Abe (James Reynolds) has a talk with Eli before the nuptials. Can anything stop Eli from marrying Gabi?

Trouble finds Princess Gina and Chad

The jig is up for Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) now that more people realize she is impersonating Hope. Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) finally remembers it was Hope, really Princess Gina, who pushed her off the balcony. Rafe (Galen Gering) shuts down Princess Gina when she tries to outwit him. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) confronts her in an attempt to reach his mother.

Chad (Billy Flynn) will have it out with Stefano (Stephen Nichols). Does The Phoenix finally reveal himself to his son? Things get worse for Chad and Abigail (Kate Mansi), who find themselves in the middle of all the Princess Gina drama too.

Two plans go awry

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Clyde’s (James Read) prison break hits a snag. Thanks to Will (Chandler Massey), Ben manages to escape prison. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is there for her man after his prison break. The two go on the run, while they still try to prove Ben’s innocence.

Stefano reverts to being Steve when he is injured. “Steve” makes a beeline for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the hospital to ask his sweetness for help. Despite her anger towards her ex-husband, Kayla helps “Steve,” who will continue to deceive Kayla for his benefit.

Will Kayla uncover the truth about “Steve’s” true identity, or will she unknowingly fall further into Stefano’s clutches.

February sweeps are in full swing with life is Salem heating up. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a juicy moment of the daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.